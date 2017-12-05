Man displaying gun leads to lockdown at Cascade schools

Cascade schools were placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a man showed a gun at a convenience store.

According to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, it happened at the Casey's General Store on the 700 block of 1st Avenue East.

Authorities said Daniel Dossey, 45, went into the store and displayed a large handgun.

They said Dossey left after learning his estranged wife was not there.

Officers later located him at home, and surrounded the area.

Once inside, they found him unresponsive from apparent self-inflicted injuries.

Dossey was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The incident is under investigation.