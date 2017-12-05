5 YEARS LATER: Investigators continuing to look into new leads in the Lyric and Elizabeth case

Today marks five years since eastern Iowa hunters found the bodies of Evansdale cousins, Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins.

The cousins went missing near Meyers Lake back in July of 2012. Their bodies were found nearly five months later at the Seven Bridges Wildlife area in Bremer County.

Elizabeth's father Drew Collins says, "I cant believe it's been that long because it's so fresh for me in my head."

5 years ago today, he got the call that his daughter and niece's bodes were found. It's a day Drew often goes back to.

"I think about different scenarios, about what could have happened, all the time... it doesn't stop," he says.

It's also impacted authorities on this case. Evansdale Police Chief Jeff Jensen keeps a picture of the girls in his office.

Chief Jensen says, "Before we were a small town and never had anything major happen, but then we had this and it makes you really look at your family. Somebody did this and our biggest fear is that they are going to do it again."

Their pictures are throughout the community as reminders that justice still needs to be served.

Collins says, "You wonder when you see somebody, or just anyone on the street, you wonder if that could be them. It's always on my mind, until we solve this, it will always be."

They won't stop until that day comes with multiple agencies, including the FBI and DCI looking into new leads on a consistent basis.

Chief Jensen says, "People in this community will never ever forget...ever."

Collins says, "Each day we make it through, we are one day closer to the day we are going to find this person."

KWWL spoke with DCI Agent Scott Reger who says this is still a very active case with new tips coming in on a monthly basis. He's encouraging people with information to please call in, even the smallest bit can make a big difference in this case.

There is a substantial reward of for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible. If anyone has any information, it’s important to call 855-300-8477 or 319-232-6822.