Woman injured after Waterloo stabbing

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A woman was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Waterloo Tuesday afternoon. 

Waterloo Police say it happened at 500 Wellington Street. According to police, the victim was stabbed and ran to the Dollar General on W 5th Street for help. She was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. 

This is a breaking news story, stay with KWWL as this story develops. 

