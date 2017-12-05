Sacia finalist for 2017 Gagliardi Trophy

Junior Matt Sacia (Eldridge) has been named one of the four finalists for the 2017 Gagliardi Trophy given to the most outstanding football player in NCAA Division III by Jostens and the J-Club of Saint John's University of Minnesota.



Senior wide receiver Nick Holcomb from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, senior quarterback Brett Kasper from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, junior quarterback Matt Sacia of Wartburg College (Iowa) and senior fullback Jordan Wilcox of Springfield College (Mass.) are finalists for the 2017 Gagliardi Trophy. The award is presented by Jostens and the J-Club of Saint John's University.



The Gagliardi Trophy, given annually since 1993, recognizes excellence in athletics, academics and community service. The award is named after John Gagliardi, Saint John's legendary Hall of Fame head football coach who retired in 2012 with 489 career victories, the most in college football history.

The Trophy will be presented on Wednesday December 13th.