Eli Manning back as starting quarterback for Giants - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Eli Manning back as starting quarterback for Giants

Eli Manning will be the Giant's starting quarterback for Sunday's 1:00 p.m home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NBC Sports, Giants co-owner John Mara insisted that the way Coach Ben McAdoo handled the decision to look at quarterbacks, not named Eli Manning, had nothing to do with the the decision to deactivate McAdoo's key card with four games left in the season. 

