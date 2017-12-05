IOC will allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in Pyeong - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

IOC will allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in Pyeongchang

(AP) -

The International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals.
   The IOC, which also suspended the Russian Olympic committee and IOC member Alexander Zhukov, says some competitors will be invited to participate as an "Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)" without their national flag or anthem.
   Russia could refuse the offer and boycott the games.
   Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said it would be humiliating for Russia to compete without national symbols.
   The IOC also imposed a fine of $15 million on the Russian Olympic committee.

