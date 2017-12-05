Cricket Hollow Zoo's license revoked, owners fined $10,000

Cricket Hollow Zoo, the embattled roadside zoo just outside of Manchester, had its license officially revoked last week, court documents show.

The 182-page court document, classified as a disciplinary hearing under the Animal Welfare Act, lays out numerous violations made by the zoo's owners over a number of years.

"The record shows that there were insufficient zoo employees to meet the AWA Regulations and Standards for the number of animals the zoo has, yet during the period of the violations at issues in this matter, the number of animals significantly increased," documents show.

The allegations against the zoo were based on 12 inspections or attempted inspections between June, 2013 and May, 2015.

According to court documents, Pam and Tom Sellner, the zoo's owners, refuted almost all those allegations both individually and also generally, contending they worked hard and genuinely cared for the animals.

But Administrative Law Judge Channing Strother, said that wasn't enough: "Being hardworking, having genuine affection for one's animals and otherwise having a sincere subjective intent to take good care of and not to harm them, and correcting violations after they were found in inspections are all admirable things. But a good work ethic and good intentions are not defenses to objective AWA violations found by APHIS inspectors."

Strother writes in his decision, "It is inconsistent with the AWA to allow a licensee with these chronic violations to continue to operate without sanctions. The violations are in such frequency and numbers that a fine is insufficient. Revocation of the license is necessary."

In addition to revoking their license, the Sellner's were also assessed a civil penalty of $10,000.