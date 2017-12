MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found by firefighters battling a blaze at her Mason City home.

She's been identified as 80-year-old Janet "Jan" Huey.

The fire started around noon Friday. Officials it was caused by an electrical problem with a multiplug surge protector.

