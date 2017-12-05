Woman charged in Madison County bridge fire pleads guilty - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman charged in Madison County bridge fire pleads guilty

Posted: Updated:

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) - A woman charged in the burning of a covered Iowa bridge featured in the novel "The Bridges of Madison County" has pleaded guilty.

Court records say 19-year-old Alivia Bergmann entered the plea Monday in Winterset. Prosecutors dropped a related charge in exchange for Bergmann's plea. Her sentencing has been scheduled for May 17.

Cedar Bridge, which was destroyed April 15 near Winterset, also was featured in the 1995 movie adaptation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.