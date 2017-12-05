Officials say 4 injured in accident at Iowa meat plant

Officials say four workers have been injured in an accident at a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in the central Iowa town of Perry.

The accident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Monday Two of the workers were flown to the burn center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The two other workers were treated at the plant. None of their names have been released.

Chief Deputy Adam Infant of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the four appeared to have been burned by steam. He says there was no fire at the plant.