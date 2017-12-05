Senate Banking Committee approves Jerome Powell to be next chairman of Federal Reserve

Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strike

Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strike

Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cake

Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cake

The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sports

The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sports

President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in Utah

President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in Utah

Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homes

Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homes

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist outside Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 the woman he saved raised for him.

A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist outside Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 the woman he saved raised for him.

APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low, deportation arrests soar in most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.

APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low, deportation arrests soar in most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.

The Supreme Court is taking up the highly anticipated case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The Supreme Court is taking up the highly anticipated case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in the sentencing hearing for a white former police officer who pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a black man he shot in the back while he ran from a traffic stop.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in the sentencing hearing for a white former police officer who pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a black man he shot in the back while he ran from a traffic stop.

President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in Utah.

President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in Utah.

A woman who says she worked for U.S. Rep. John Conyers for more than a decade says he slid his hand up her skirt and rubbed her thighs while she was sitting next to him in the front row of a church.

A woman who says she worked for U.S. Rep. John Conyers for more than a decade says he slid his hand up her skirt and rubbed her thighs while she was sitting next to him in the front row of a church.

Attorneys for a prominent Florida eye doctor accused of bribing U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey argue that he should get 10 years or less for Medicare fraud.

Attorneys for a prominent Florida eye doctor accused of bribing U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey argue that he should get 10 years or less for Medicare fraud.

Doctor tied to Sen. Menendez case could get 30 years or more

Doctor tied to Sen. Menendez case could get 30 years or more

A Senate proposal that would allow parents to use money they save for their children's college costs to also cover K-12 education expenses leaves questions about how it will be regulated.

A Senate proposal that would allow parents to use money they save for their children's college costs to also cover K-12 education expenses leaves questions about how it will be regulated.

The Senate Banking Committee has given approval to President Donald Trump's selection of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Powell won the support of everyone on the committee except Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts. She cast the lone no vote saying she could not support Powell because of her concerns that he would join in efforts by the Trump administration to unravel the Dodd-Frank Act passed in 2010 to strengthen regulation of the nation's banking sector.

The nomination now goes to the full Senate where it is expected to win easy approval.

Powell, who has been a member of the Fed board since 2012, was tapped for the chairman's job after Trump decided against nominating Fed Chair Janet Yellen for a second term.