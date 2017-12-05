Voters in several cities head back to the polls today to decide - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Voters in several cities head back to the polls today to decide run-off races

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Today, many voters will head back to the polls to decide run-off elections in several towns.

In Cedar Rapids, two candidates have their eyes on the mayor's seat: Monica Vernon and Brad Hart. Current mayor, Ron Corbett, is not running for re-election and is instead, running to become Iowa's next governor.

In Cedar Falls, Rob Green and LeaAnn Saul are vying for the at-large seat on the city council.

People in Waverly will also be visiting polls today to decide their next mayor. After a close write-in race, incumbent mayor Charles Infelt is being challenged by Dean Soash.

Also, in Waukon, people will be casting their votes for the mayor's seat. Dwight Jones and Pat Stone are on the ballot for mayor.

Find complete results on KWWL as they come in.  

