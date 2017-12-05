Update: Man shot, injured in Waterloo morning burglary - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Update: Man shot, injured in Waterloo morning burglary

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo police say two suspects entered an apartment and shot a man early this morning. 

They say two people broke into an apartment at 412 Thompson Avenue around 3:30.

Officers say they shot 25-year-old Devontae Sawyers in the leg. 

Police say Sawyers then went over to Argyle St. He was taken to a local hospital from there. He was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

This is the 4th person in Waterloo to be shot and injured in the past few days. 

Waterloo police confirm a man was shot early this morning. 

They say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

There was a police presence at Thompson Avenue and Argyle Street around 4 this morning. 

Police say they are still investigating where the shooting happened.

