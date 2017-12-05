Five years ago today: Hunters found the bodies of Lyric Cook and - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Five years ago today: Hunters found the bodies of Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Today marks five years since eastern Iowa hunters found the bodies of Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins. The girls were found at Seven Bridges Park in Bremer County. 

The eastern Iowa cousins were reported missing in July of 2012.

Investigators say they continue to make the case a top priority.

KWWL will have continuing coverage throughout the day today. 
 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Guilty plea in Clarksville City Hall arson

    Guilty plea in Clarksville City Hall arson

    Monday, December 4 2017 10:14 PM EST2017-12-05 03:14:52 GMT
    24-year old Nicholas James Wessels has pleaded guilty to arson in connection with last summer's fire at Clarksville City Hall, reports The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Reporter, Jeff Reinitz.  The Courier reported the plea late Monday. Read the article from Jeff Reinitz here: http://wcfcourier.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/man-pleads-to-setting-fire-to-clarksville-city-hall/article_16a9add5-d94c-54bd-b938-41421aebd11c.html#utm_source=wcfcourier.com&utm_campaign=%2Femai...More >>
    24-year old Nicholas James Wessels has pleaded guilty to arson in connection with last summer's fire at Clarksville City Hall, reports The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Reporter, Jeff Reinitz.  The Courier reported the plea late Monday. Read the article from Jeff Reinitz here: http://wcfcourier.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/man-pleads-to-setting-fire-to-clarksville-city-hall/article_16a9add5-d94c-54bd-b938-41421aebd11c.html#utm_source=wcfcourier.com&utm_campaign=%2Femai...More >>

  • The Latest: Trump gets glimpse of New York protesters

    The Latest: Trump gets glimpse of New York protesters

    Saturday, December 2 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-02 23:40:59 GMT
    President Donald Trump says the Republican tax bill 'is getting better and better'.More >>
    President Donald Trump says the Republican tax bill 'is getting better and better'.More >>

  • Senate OKs tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win

    Senate OKs tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win

    Saturday, December 2 2017 3:01 PM EST2017-12-02 20:01:04 GMT

    Republicans pushed a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill through the Senate early Saturday after a burst of eleventh-hour horse trading, as a party starved all year for a major legislative triumph took a giant step toward giving President Donald Trump one of his top priorities by Christmas. 

    More >>

    Republicans pushed a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill through the Senate early Saturday after a burst of eleventh-hour horse trading, as a party starved all year for a major legislative triumph took a giant step toward giving President Donald Trump one of his top priorities by Christmas. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.