Iowa State clips Northern Illinois 94-80

The Iowa State Cyclones rallied from a sluggish start to beat Northern Illinois 94-80 at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones trailed 38-36 at halftime but used a big run in the second half to pick up its fifth straight win and improve to 5-2 on the season.

The Cyclones were led by freshman Liddell Wigginton who scored a career high 28 points while Donovan Jackson scored 24. Iowa State hosts arch rival Iowa on Thursday night.