Iowa State clips Northern Illinois 94-80 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State clips Northern Illinois 94-80

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

The Iowa State Cyclones rallied from a sluggish start to beat Northern Illinois 94-80 at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones trailed 38-36 at halftime but used a big run in the second half to pick up its fifth straight win and improve to 5-2 on the season.

The Cyclones were led by freshman Liddell Wigginton who scored a career high 28 points while Donovan Jackson scored 24. Iowa State hosts arch rival Iowa on Thursday night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.