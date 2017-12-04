Iowa State clips Northern Illinois 94-80

The Iowa State Cyclones rallied from a sluggish start to beat Northern Illinois 94-80 at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones trailed 38-36 at halftime but used a big run in the second half to pick up its fifth straight win and improve to 5-2 on the season.More >>
The Iowa State Cyclones rallied from a sluggish start to beat Northern Illinois 94-80 at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones trailed 38-36 at halftime but used a big run in the second half to pick up its fifth straight win and improve to 5-2 on the season.More >>
Bennett Koch of UNI earns MVC Weekly honorMore >>
Bennett Koch of UNI earns MVC Weekly honorMore >>
The Iowa State Cyclones are officially bowling.More >>
The Iowa State Cyclones are officially bowling.More >>
The Iowa Hawkeyes are bowling for the 15th time in the last 17 seasons.More >>
The Iowa Hawkeyes are bowling for the 15th time in the last 17 seasons.More >>