Iowa falls to Indiana in Big Ten Basketball

Indiana University used a decisive 18-0 second-half run Monday night to give Indiana a 77-64 victory over Iowa.

The Hoosiers (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak and gave new coach Archie Miller his first conference win.

Iowa (4-5, 0-2) was led by Brady Ellingson, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half. Jack Nunge had 12 for the Hawkeyes, who have lost three straight.

The difference was defense.

Iowa committed a season-high 18 turnovers and the continual miscues helped fuel both of Indiana's big runs.

Offensively, both teams struggled for the first 13 1/2 minutes.

Then the Hoosiers forced six turnovers during a span of 5:25 and used that flurry to break a 20-20 tie with 14 consecutive points.

Iowa charged back from a 41-26 halftime deficit with a 13-1 spurt to get within 43-42 early in the second half.

But the Hoosiers never let the Hawkeyes tie the score or take the lead and eventually used more Hawkeyes mistakes to fuel the run that turned a 53-50 lead into a 71-50 rout with 7:15 left.

The Hawkeyes never challenged again.