Teen who died after fall remembered as the happy girl of the fam - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Teen who died after fall remembered as the happy girl of the family

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

One word comes to mind for everyone that knew and loved Teresa Cardenas: happy.

Cardenas died after falling from a ladder at Iowa Mennonite School in Kalona, where she was only a sophomore. 

Family of Cardenas said they are in pain and are shocked by what happened to the girl that they described as "always happy." She loved to paint, was active in sports, and a talented singer.

"[She was the] happy girl of the family. Everywhere Teresa would go she would make the place special and just... happy. You'll be laughing,"  Gloria Villatoro, Teresa's aunt, said. Villatoro is also her pastor at the Hispanic Mennonite Church in Iowa City.

She said faith was important to their family and that's why Teresa's mother enrolled her to the Iowa Mennonite School, one year earlier. All of the details behind the fall is still unknown, even to Villatoro, but she said the family is focused more on the grieving process.

As a family, we're just trying to be together to support each other. At this moment we're not asking why or we're not asking how did it happen? We don't want to blame anybody. This is a time to support each other, love each other and be together as family," she said.

Villatoro said it's hard knowing that she won't be there for Christmas but it's the family's faith that will guide through the healing process.

"She's with the lord, that she is in a better place and she will be missed but one day we will see her," she said. 

Funeral services for Cardenas will be held in the Celebration Hall at Iowa Mennonite School at 10 a.m., a burial will follow at the Lower Deer Creek Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in Celebration Hall. All evening activities at the school were canceled that night.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fall.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Guilty plea in Clarksville City Hall arson

    Guilty plea in Clarksville City Hall arson

    Monday, December 4 2017 10:14 PM EST2017-12-05 03:14:52 GMT
    24-year old Nicholas James Wessels has pleaded guilty to arson in connection with last summer's fire at Clarksville City Hall, reports The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Reporter, Jeff Reinitz.  The Courier reported the plea late Monday. Read the article from Jeff Reinitz here: http://wcfcourier.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/man-pleads-to-setting-fire-to-clarksville-city-hall/article_16a9add5-d94c-54bd-b938-41421aebd11c.html#utm_source=wcfcourier.com&utm_campaign=%2Femai...More >>
    24-year old Nicholas James Wessels has pleaded guilty to arson in connection with last summer's fire at Clarksville City Hall, reports The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Reporter, Jeff Reinitz.  The Courier reported the plea late Monday. Read the article from Jeff Reinitz here: http://wcfcourier.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/man-pleads-to-setting-fire-to-clarksville-city-hall/article_16a9add5-d94c-54bd-b938-41421aebd11c.html#utm_source=wcfcourier.com&utm_campaign=%2Femai...More >>

  • The Latest: Trump gets glimpse of New York protesters

    The Latest: Trump gets glimpse of New York protesters

    Saturday, December 2 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-02 23:40:59 GMT
    President Donald Trump says the Republican tax bill 'is getting better and better'.More >>
    President Donald Trump says the Republican tax bill 'is getting better and better'.More >>

  • Senate OKs tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win

    Senate OKs tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win

    Saturday, December 2 2017 3:01 PM EST2017-12-02 20:01:04 GMT

    Republicans pushed a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill through the Senate early Saturday after a burst of eleventh-hour horse trading, as a party starved all year for a major legislative triumph took a giant step toward giving President Donald Trump one of his top priorities by Christmas. 

    More >>

    Republicans pushed a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill through the Senate early Saturday after a burst of eleventh-hour horse trading, as a party starved all year for a major legislative triumph took a giant step toward giving President Donald Trump one of his top priorities by Christmas. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.