Hawks fall to 0-2 in Big 10; Indiana wins 77-64

Indiana used runs of 18-0 and 14-0 to turn back the Iowa Hawkeyes, 77-64, Monday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

After the Hoosiers built a 41-26 halftime lead, the Hawks stormed back to get within 43-42 early in the second half.

But, Indiana held on to win it and send the Hawkeyes to 0-2 in Big Ten play and 4-5 overall.

Brady Ellingson led Iowa with 16. The Hawks have lost 5 of their last 6 games.

Next up for Iowa; Thursday night at Iowa State.