Guilty plea in Clarksville City Hall arson

24-year old Nicholas James Wessels has pleaded guilty to arson in connection with last summer's fire at Clarksville City Hall, reports The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Reporter, Jeff Reinitz. The Courier reported the plea late Monday. Read the article from Jeff Reinitz here:

http://wcfcourier.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/man-pleads-to-setting-fire-to-clarksville-city-hall/article_16a9add5-d94c-54bd-b938-41421aebd11c.html#utm_source=wcfcourier.com&utm_campaign=%2Femail-updates%2Fbreaking%2F&utm_medium=email&utm_content=420B84B0F9A56E5A2CC4833CFE48B359BE2E2F56