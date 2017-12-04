Dubuque police investigate woman's death

Police in Dubuque say a woman's death is being considered suspicious in nature, and officers are now investigating how she died.

Officers say they received a report of a body inside a house in the 900 block of High Bluff Street last night around 11:20 p.m. The woman's identity is not being released as family is notified. A cause of death has also not officially been determined, although they do not believe her death is a random act.

Police say the public is not in any danger at this time, as they carry out an investigation. You can contact the Dubuque Police Department if you have any information on the investigation.