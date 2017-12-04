Dubuque police investigate woman's death

Republicans pushed a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill through the Senate early Saturday after a burst of eleventh-hour horse trading, as a party starved all year for a major legislative triumph took a giant step toward giving President Donald Trump one of his top priorities by Christmas.More >>
A body has been found in an area where law enforcement had previously requested the public's assistance regarding a missing person from Grundy County.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help following a deadly shooting that left one dead and one injured.More >>
