Granddaughters fight to find cure for Alzheimer's

Three girls from Cedar Rapids say they won't give up fighting to find a cure for Alzheimer's because it's a promise they made to their grandmother.

Their grandmother, Duanne Ott, or Grandma Dude, lost her ability to talk, walk and feed herself during her 10-year battle with Alzheimer's. Her family did not give up on her or on finding a cure for Alzheimer's. Even though she died, her grandchildren are still fighting.

It's been nearly a year since 6-year-old Juliana Pins could snuggle with her Grandmother, something she says was her favorite thing to do.

"I like snuggling with her," said Juliana.

Juliana and her two sisters are fighting to find a cure for Alzheimer's, the disease their grandmother battled until she died last February at the age of 65.

"Everybody shouldn't have to go through that and it's just so bad to see people die of it and I just want to get rid of it so that it's not here anymore," said 8-year-old Adalyn Pins.

Grandma Dude couldn't talk for the last three years of her life, but her grandchildren visited her everyday and continued to spread awareness of the disease. Each of the three girls raised $1,000 last year for Alzheimer's.

"I know mom would be very proud that we continue the fight," said Amanda Pins, Duanne's daughter. "She was a fighter and we have to continue to fight and raise funds for this terrible disease."

The girls struggled to see their grandmother lose the ability to walk and feed herself.

"I was very sad and it was hard, it was really hard," said Juliana.

"We always had to stay positive even though she really didn't know how," said Adalyn. "It was just always so hard to communicate with her and stuff."

Though the girls lost grandma, but they have not stopped fighting.

"I miss her a lot," said Juliana. "It's not just all for her, but for everybody else too."

"Even though we didn't find a cure in her lifetime, they are committed to having no other grandparent go through this," said Amanda.

Juliana, Adalyn and their older sister Avery are determined to continue to raise $1,000 each or more every year in honor of Grandma Dude.

To find out more the Alzheimer's Association or about how to donate CLICK HERE.