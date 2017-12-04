Police: Squirrel blamed for vandalizing Christmas lights - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Squirrel blamed for vandalizing Christmas lights

Posted: Updated:
Sea Girt Police Department Facebook Sea Girt Police Department Facebook
Sea Girt Police Department Facebook Sea Girt Police Department Facebook

SEA GIRT, N.J. (AP) - It was a squirrel that nearly stole Christmas in a New Jersey town.

Sea Girt officials were puzzled when wires to the town's Christmas tree and display were found torn last week. Workers repaired the damage so the tree could be lit on Friday.

Police kept watch over the display and on Saturday posted a photo on Facebook of the culprit - a squirrel.

Police said the squirrel was "charged with criminal mischief and released on bail."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.