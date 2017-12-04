Police investigate fight, shots fired in Iowa City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police investigate fight, shots fired in Iowa City

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Iowa City police say a shot was fired during a fight in Iowa City on Monday, but no one was hurt in the ordeal.

Officers say they received a call regarding the incident around 12:32 p.m. this afternoon near Grand Wood Elementary School on Lakeside Drive. As police arrived at the scene, suspects began to run from them and officers gave chase, eventually arresting three people. After speaking with witnesses during the investigation, police say a brief fight at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Amber Lane involving six to seven people led to a gun being pulled and fired. Police say the shot fired into the ground, without hitting anyone.

The University of Iowa Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. Iowa City police say charges are pending.

As a precaution, Grant Wood Elementary School and Alexander Elementary School were both asked by police to cancel outside activities for the rest of the day.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information in the case. 

