UNI's Koch is named MVC Player of the Week

Northern Iowa senior Bennett Koch has earned the Missouri Valley Conference's men's basketball player of the week honor.



Koch (Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin) scored a career-high 30 points and led UNI to a 77-68 overtime victory over UNLV. Koch made 10-of-19 field goals and was 10-of-13 from the free throw line against the previously undefeated Runnin' Rebels. UNI trailed by three points with under a minute to play in regulation, when Koch scored in the post with :49.7 left. Koch then sent the game to overtime by making a free throw with :18.4 remaining. Koch's dunk with 1:49 left in overtime gave UNI a 68-63 lead. He buried two free throws with :11.5 left to close out the scoring. Koch also grabbed seven rebounds and posted three steals.



Koch leads the Panthers in scoring (17.0 ppg), field goal percentage (.635), free throw percentage (.808) and blocked shots (9).



UNI will be in action Thursday at home in the McLeod Center against the University of Texas at Arlington Mavericks (7-1 overall). Tip is set for 7 p.m.