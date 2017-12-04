UNI's Koch is named MVC Player of the Week

Bennett Koch of UNI earns MVC Weekly honorMore >>
Bennett Koch of UNI earns MVC Weekly honorMore >>
The Iowa State Cyclones are officially bowling.More >>
The Iowa State Cyclones are officially bowling.More >>
The Iowa Hawkeyes are bowling for the 15th time in the last 17 seasons.More >>
The Iowa Hawkeyes are bowling for the 15th time in the last 17 seasons.More >>
The UNI Panthers battled, but in the end seventh ranked Minnesota proved to be too much as UNI bowed out in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 3-1 loss. UNI finished the year 27-9.More >>
The UNI Panthers battled, but in the end seventh ranked Minnesota proved to be too much as UNI bowed out in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 3-1 loss. UNI finished the year 27-9.More >>
Dylan Hecker found the end zone five times as UW-Oshkosh ended Wartburg's run in the elite eight with a 41-27 win. The Knights kept it close in the first half as quarterback Matt Sacia ran for an early two-yard touchdown and threw another to Matt Mulford in the second quarter.More >>
Dylan Hecker found the end zone five times as UW-Oshkosh ended Wartburg's run in the elite eight with a 41-27 win. The Knights kept it close in the first half as quarterback Matt Sacia ran for an early two-yard touchdown and threw another to Matt Mulford in the second quarter.More >>