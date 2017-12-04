Tickets on sale for Waterloo East vs. West game

It's almost time for the Waterloo East vs. West girls'/boys' basketball game. The game will take place on Friday, December 8th at East High School.

According to Waterloo Schools, this is how to buy tickets:

Ticket Purchasing Procedures for Students:

1. ALL high school students must purchase a ticket at their respective school business offices prior to 1:00 p.m. on game day. NO tickets to high school students will be sold at the door.

2. East High students with an activity pass may present that pass at the business office to receive their ticket at no cost. West High activity pass holders must still purchase a ticket at their school business office, as it is an East High home event.

3. All tickets sold will be numbered and matched up with the appropriate students name upon presentation of that student ID both at the time of purchase and at the game that night upon entry.

4. No tickets will be sold to any students who have been identified as belonging to the following groups:

· MSEDP/HSEPD or other discipline program unless a sibling is a player. A parent must accompany the student.

· Have been suspended for fighting during the current school year.

· Repeated acts of insubordination and defiance.

· Any student identified by SRO’s Jeff Harrington and Steve Newell as to having school or community concerns.

· Any student with any other major concerns per the discretion of either high school administration.

Ticket Purchasing Procedures for the General Public:

1. The general public may purchase tickets at the door on the evening of the game. There will no longer be a need to reserve or purchase tickets at either high schools business office before or on the day of the game for the general public.

2. Any adult purchasing a ticket for an elementary or middle school student must attend the game with their student and also purchase a ticket for themselves. No elementary or middle school students will be sold a ticket without a parent or an adult guardian.

3. Adults with senior passes can show their pass, along with a picture id, at the door to gain entrance to the game.

4. Waterloo School employees may gain entry by presenting their employee ID badge at the door the evening of the game.

5. East High Students and supporters should enter through door #8, which is the athletic entrance. West High Students and supporters should enter through door #1, which is the main entrance to East High on Vine Street.