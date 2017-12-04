Burlington area resident dies after tractor roll-over

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A southeast Iowa resident has died after being injured in a tractor roll-over.

The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Burlington firefighters were called Sunday to a location north of Burlington where a tractor had rolled on top of a "male subject."

Firefighters freed the person and he was transported to Burlington hospital, where he later died.

The resident, whose name and age weren't released, had been using the tractor to remove a tree, causing the machine to roll over.

