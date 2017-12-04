UNI intends to buy University Book & Supply

The University of Northern Iowa is looking to buy the University Book & Supply Inc. book store. The two have signed a letter of intent for the university to by the store.

“UBS has had a great relationship with UNI for 80 years. When it came time to sell the business, all the stockholders agreed that the university would be the best buyer to continue serving the students, faculty and community,” said Kathleen Hesse, UBS president in a press release sent to KWWL.

The Iowa Board of Regents will consider the agreement on December 6th. According to UNI, the bookstore is being sold for $2.4 million. "The university will not utilize any general education funds towards the purchase. The university expects the transaction to be complete by March 1, 2018," according to the press release.