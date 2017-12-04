Two radio employees fired after racist comments about high school basketball team

Two radio station employees were fired after making racist comments about Hispanic and Latino basketball players from Eagle Grove High School.

In a video posted to Facebook last week, the two KIOW employees can be heard talking about the basketball players names and questioning whether or not they are 'foreigners'.

According the The Des Moines Register, the man in the video is Orin Harris, a longtime broadcaster of Forest City athletics.

At one point, Harris made a comment regarding President Trump saying, "As Trump would say, go back to where you came from." The other employee responded saying, "Some would say that. Some days I feel like that too."

KIOW released a statement on their website Monday morning: