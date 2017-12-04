Two radio employees fired after racist comments about high schoo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two radio employees fired after racist comments about high school basketball team

Two radio station employees were fired after making racist comments about Hispanic and Latino basketball players from Eagle Grove High School.

In a video posted to Facebook last week, the two KIOW employees can be heard talking about the basketball players names and questioning whether or not they are 'foreigners'. 

According the The Des Moines Register, the man in the video is Orin Harris, a longtime broadcaster of Forest City athletics. 

At one point, Harris made a comment regarding President Trump saying, "As Trump would say, go back to where you came from." The other employee responded saying, "Some would say that. Some days I feel like that too." 

KIOW released a statement on their website Monday morning: 

On Tuesday, November 28th, two employees of KIOW made comments that were insensitive, thoughtless and degrading to others.  These comments were deplorable, and the staff and management of KIOW in no way condones or supports these comments.

These comments never aired on KIOW Radio.  They did, however, appear on a video feed that appeared on a school website.

That night when we learned of these comments, we were in contact with the Eagle Grove School District and gathered information about the incident.  On Thursday morning, November 30, a letter of apology was sent to school officials, along with details of our actions in regards to the two employees involved.

As a result, both employees have been fired from their positions with the station.

KIOW Radio has a long history of promoting and supporting student athletes, coaches and schools.  As a company, we take great pride in spotlighting the great efforts of our local citizens, schools and communities, and we will demand that all company employees adhere to this policy.

KIOW Management

