Text to 911 service now active in Linn County

Written by Elizabeth Amanieh, KWWL Reporter
A new way to ask for help has now expanded to residents in Linn County. 

Text to 911 is now active in all Linn County Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), including the Cedar Rapids Joint Communications Center, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion Police Department.

According to Cedar Rapids Public Safety Communications Director Greg Buelow, the departments have all tested the technology. 

"While actually calling 911 is the preferred method of contacting emergency dispatch centers, the ability to text 911 can be useful in situations in which a voice call to 911 is impossible," said Buelow. "Examples include a medical condition that makes it impossible for the caller to speak or a home invasion or domestic situation where the caller would be endangered by speaking on the phone."

This follows other counties including Dubuque, and Black Hawk County, who have already established the text to 911 service.

