Waterloo man sentenced to 41 months in prison for stealing a gun

A man, who stole a gun from a licensed Waterloo firearms dealer, was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

Sahjit Mcyle Phillips,19, of Waterloo, received the prison term after a June 1 guilty plea to Theft of a Firearm from a licensed firearms dealer.

In the plea agreement, Phillips admitted going to Levi Brothers Jewelers, in Waterloo, while the store was open. When the employee who was assisting him stepped away, Phillips stole a .45 caliber firearm. Phillips ran from the store with the gun. He then entered an apartment without knowing who lived there. Phillips took a cell phone from the resident and hid the gun in a closet.

Police arrested Phillips a short time later near the apartment and recovered the gun.

Phillips was sentenced in Cedar Rapids to 41 months imprisonment. A special assessment of $100 was imposed. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.