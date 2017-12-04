Voter ID cards being mailed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Voter ID cards being mailed

Written by Elizabeth Amanieh, KWWL Reporter
KWWL -

Registered voters in Iowa who don't have a valid driver's license or non-driver's ID will begin to receive their voter ID cards in the mail this week. 

According to the Iowa Secretary of State's office,  the cards are free and will be sent automatically to 123,000 Iowans, roughly six percent of the state’s registered voters.

This means by the 2018 elections, every registered voter in the state will have an identification card to use when voting. 

“It should be easy to vote, but hard to cheat, and that’s what this new law ensures,” said Secretary of State Paul Pate. “We are taking the unprecedented step of mailing free Voter ID cards automatically to every registered voter who does not already have an Iowa driver’s license or non-driver’s ID. Only those Iowans will receive these cards. I encourage them to be on the lookout for the Voter ID cards in the mail, and when they receive their card, open it, sign it and keep it.” 

For more information on Voter ID cards, visit the Secretary of State's website

