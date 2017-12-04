Dubuque man accused of deadly animal neglect

A Dubuque man is facing deadly animal neglect charges.

Key West Animal Hospital says they received a 22-week-old kitten with suspicious injuries on November 6th. The vet prescribed him with medication for his heart, but the kitten later died on the table.

The cat's owner is identified at Jonathan LaHoud. The vet says the cat had hemorrhaging under his tongue, part of the lower lip and gum area inside was torn, and there was a deep open wound inside his left ear.

After reviewing x-rays, it was found the kitten also had multiple broken bones. The vets say they are all signs of trauma.

An officer says he spoke to LaHoud's fiance about the cat's condition. She says she received a text from LaHoud about the cat.

LaHoud had texted her, "he bit my face" and a photo of his injuries. LaHoud then had sent another stating, "and things escalated."

The officer says LaHoud claimed the kitten pooped in the house. When he went to grab the kitten, he growled.

LaHoud stated that he placed the kitten to the right side of his body, near his cheek. The cat allegedly attacked his right side of his face, causing him to bleed.

LaHoud then says he grabbed the cat by the neck, throwing him straight down to the floor.

An arrest warrant has been issued for LaHoud, according to online court records.