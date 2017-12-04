Morg's Diner employee arrested over fight about toast

Waterloo police confirm a fight started on Friday morning between an employee and a costumer at Morg's Diner.

They say around 6:30 a.m., someone asked a Morg's employee for his toast to be made a certain way. The 26-year-old employee, Clifton Jenes Jr., then allegedly started to yell at the customer and to fight with him.

Police say the man also allegedly got inches away from the customer's face at one point. He also allegedly gestured toward his knife while making a threat.

The employee was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for violent behavior.