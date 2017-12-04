"She had trouble speaking, couldn't walk," Iowa girl now aiming high with archery

Overcoming the odds.

An eastern Iowa girl, who struggled to walk and talk, is now competing in archery.

10-year-old Josslyn Bougard is from Toledo.

She was born with a rare disorder known as Potocki-Shaffer Syndrome, which affects her speech and motor skills.

But she wanted to join her brothers and take on archery.

Her foster parents say they were a little worried at first, but they've been shocked at the progress she's made.

"The boys come home and say she hit the target! It's all she talks about. She's come a long way," her mother says.

For the first time ever, Josslyn is in archery competitions.

She just finished her first competition in Tama. It was a qualifying meet for the Iowa National Archery Program.

At the end of the meet, Josslyn got a special medal from her coach for all her hard work and practice.