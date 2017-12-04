Fire officials say 1 person died in Mason City house blaze - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire officials say 1 person died in Mason City house blaze

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say one person has died in a Mason City house fire.

The blaze started around noon Friday. A neighbor reported that flames had engulfed the rear of the home.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

Officials say the fire started at a multiplug surge protector.

