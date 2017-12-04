UPDATE: Three injured in Waterloo weekend shootings

Waterloo police confirm there were multiple shootings this weekend.

Earlier on Sunday, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 2700 block of E. 4th Street and to the 800 block of Beech Street after reports of hearing gunfire in those areas.

Police say they did find some shell casings on Beech Street. Two people showed up at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital not long after that. One had been shot in the arm. The other was shot in his right thigh.

Daeshon Wright was one of the two people who had been shot. The other was a 17-year-old teen.

Below is information on the other shooting that happened on Sunday.

Updated by Amanda Gilbert

Waterloo police confirm a person was injured in a shooting last night.

They say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Western Avenue around 10:45 last night.

Police say the person's injuries are unknown, but he or she was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle.

A car was also hit by multiple bullets.

More information is expected to be released later today.