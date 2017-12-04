Darlington, Wis. in running to become "Ranger Country USA" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Darlington, Wis. in running to become "Ranger Country USA"

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DARLINGTON, Wis. (KWWL) -

The small town of Darlington, Wis. is in the running to become "Ranger Country USA".

The contest, sponsored by Polaris, aims to find the town that embodies "the hard-working values of Ranger and represent the Ranger Country lifestyle," according to the contest website.

Five towns were nominated across the U.S., including Darlington.

Polaris started the contest to commemorate its 1 millionth Ranger off the assembly line.

To vote, visit https://ranger.polaris.com/en-us/ranger-country-usa/.

The contest runs through Monday, Dec. 18.

