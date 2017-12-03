"Pretty Little Liars" threats force school to close

Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living room

A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day

President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.

A new U.S. Navy ship is due in New York in advance of its commissioning, scheduled for later this month.

USS Little Rock due in New York in advance of commissioning

The founder and CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill has died in New York.

President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital or whether to proceed immediately in moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Billy Bush says it was indeed Donald Trump's voice captured on a 2005 'Access Hollywood' tape talking about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women.

A hospital official says that the first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Europe.

First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas

New York's Metropolitan Opera says it's suspending its relationship with longtime conductor James Levine pending an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Long before President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, addiction counselors were fighting in the trenches where it's tough to tell victory from defeat on any given day.

'Take all their excuses away': Hard cases in heroin fight

Drugstore giant CVS Health is buying the health insurer Aetna in order to push much deeper into customer care.

Beyond Rx? CVS Health-Aetna deal may mean more services

Police say an Ohio high school canceled classes after two teenage girls made threats similar to ones on the television show "Pretty Little Liars."

Piqua police say the girls, ages 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged in Juvenile Court for threats that led to an early dismissal Thursday and the cancellation of classes Friday at Piqua High School, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) west of Columbus.

Police say the 15-year-old created a Snapchat account using the letter "A" and posted threats about exposing classmates' secrets, prompting false rumors about a school shooting. "A" is a "Pretty Little Liars" character that sends threatening messages.

Police say the posts prompted the 14-year-old to write on a bathroom mirror: "I'm still going to shoot up the school. A."