'Prairie Home Companion' radio show renamed after allegations of improper conduct

NEW YORK (AP) -

"A Prairie Home Companion" is changing its name to "Town Hall" after allegations of improper conduct were made against former host Garrison Keillor.

The man who replaced Keillor as host of "Prairie Home" after Keillor retired last year announced the show's new name Saturday.

Chris Thile also addressed the allegations against Keillor during the opening minutes of the radio show's first broadcast since news of them broke. Thile said the allegations came as "heartbreaking news."

Minnesota Public Radio, the parent company of the show's distributor, ended its relationship with Keillor after what it said were allegations of improper behavior with a person who worked with him on "Prairie Home." Keillor says he touched a woman's bare back as he tried to console her, and that he apologized.

Thile says the U.S. is in the midst of a movement he believes represents progress. He says people are recognizing the "harmful power imbalance that women have had to endure for so long in our culture."

