Passenger injured in crash

A passenger is recovering after a weekend crash.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Todd Wayne McCloud, 39, of Oelwein was traveling north on Dugan Avenue and didn't stop at the stop sign at 220th Street.

Wayne was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile Intrique when it catapulted into a field and rolled several times.

McCloud and a juvenile passenger were taken to the Buchanan County Health Center for treatment.

His passenger was then airlifted to Iowa City for more treatment, and McCloud should be all right.

At last check, no citations have been issued.