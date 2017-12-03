Driver dies in crash

A person is dead after a Sunday morning crash.

According to Iowa State troopers, Robert Williams, 84, of Crawfordsville was driving a 1988 Toyota Camry south on Highway 218, when he jumped the median, and his vehicle rolled.

Troopers say the Camry landed on its top, and Williams' body was taken to Jones and Eden Funeral Home.

This crash was reported in Washington County.

If you'd like to review the initial crash report, you can click here.