Boy celebrating his 7th birthday dies at hotel pool party

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.

The Blade reports the Lucas County Coroner's Office says Jovontai Highsmith Jr. was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at a Toledo hospital.

A Toledo fire official says rescue personnel were called to the pool about an hour earlier.

An autopsy is expected to be completed on Monday.

