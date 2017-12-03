Driver injured in crash

A woman is recovering after a driver rear-ended her while slowing down for cattle on the road.

According to Iowa State troopers, 24-year-old Nicholas Stortz of Waukon was traveling north on Old Stage Road and was distracted by cattle on the side of the road.

Troopers say Stortz did not 74-year-old Ann Riste of Waukon slowing down for a calf on the road, and he rear-ended her vehicle.

According to an accident report filed by the the Iowa State Patrol, Riste's 2002 Ford Escort rolled into a nearby ditch.

Riste was not wearing her seatbelt, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities confirm Stortz was driving a 2013 Chevy Silverado.

Troopers say this happened near CO W60 of A50 of Waukon in Allamakee County.

This accident was reported at 9:07 a.m.

If you'd like to review the full accident report, you can click here.