Hawkeyes headed to Pinstripe Bowl to face Boston College

The Iowa Hawkeyes are bowling for the 15th time in the last 17 seasons. Iowa will head to New York City to face Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 27. The trip marks the fifth straight bowl game for the Hawks and their first appearance in the Pinstripe.

Iowa earned the right by going 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten) on the year. That included wins over rival Iowa State and an impressive 55-24 upset drubbing of fourth ranked Ohio State in early November.

Boston College finished the season with a 7-5 record, going 4-4 in ACC play.

The Pinstripe Bowl will be the 31st bowl trip in team history and will be the first meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Eagles.