Iowa State selected to Liberty Bowl, will play Memphis

AMES (KWWL) -

The Iowa State Cyclones are officially bowling. The Liberty Bowl selected the Cyclones and Memphis Tigers for the December 30th game. ISU played in the bowl previously, falling 31-17 to Tulsa in 2012. The selection marks the first bowl for Iowa State since that game.

In just his second year at the helm, Matt Campbell led Iowa State to a 7-5 record and five Big 12 wins, tying for the most in team history. That included upset victories over #3 Oklahoma and #4 TCU.

Memphis finished the season with a 10-2 record and ranked 20th in the final College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers finished the season with a 62-55 double-overtime loss to 10th ranked Central Florida in the AAC Championship Game.

The Liberty Bowl match-up will mark the first meeting between the Cyclones and the Tigers.

