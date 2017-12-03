Iowa State selected to Liberty Bowl, will play Memphis

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa State Cyclones are officially bowling. The Liberty Bowl selected the Cyclones and Memphis Tigers for the December 30th game. ISU played in the bowl previously, falling 31-17 to Tulsa in 2012. The selection marks the first bowl for Iowa State since that game.

In just his second year at the helm, Matt Campbell led Iowa State to a 7-5 record and five Big 12 wins, tying for the most in team history. That included upset victories over #3 Oklahoma and #4 TCU.

Memphis finished the season with a 10-2 record and ranked 20th in the final College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers finished the season with a 62-55 double-overtime loss to 10th ranked Central Florida in the AAC Championship Game.

The Liberty Bowl match-up will mark the first meeting between the Cyclones and the Tigers.