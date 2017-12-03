Iowa State selected to Liberty Bowl, will play Memphis

The Iowa State Cyclones are officially bowling. The Liberty Bowl selected the Cyclones and Memphis Tigers for the December 30th game. ISU played in the bowl previously, falling 31-17 to Tulsa in the 2012 game.More >>
The Iowa Hawkeyes are bowling for the 15th time in the last 17 seasons. Iowa will head to New York City to face Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 27. The trip marks the fifth straight bowl game for the Hawks and their first appearance in the Pinstripe.More >>
The UNI Panthers battled, but in the end seventh ranked Minnesota proved to be too much as UNI bowed out in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 3-1 loss. UNI finished the year 27-9.More >>
Dylan Hecker found the end zone five times as UW-Oshkosh ended Wartburg's run in the elite eight with a 41-27 win. The Knights kept it close in the first half as quarterback Matt Sacia ran for an early two-yard touchdown and threw another to Matt Mulford in the second quarter.More >>
Taryn Christion threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead South Dakota State in a 37-22 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday in the FCS playoffs. Fifth-seeded South Dakota State (10-2) avenged a 38-18 loss to Northern Iowa (8-5) on Oct. 14.More >>
