Santa suit and hat taken from mall

Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living room

A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day

President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Police say a man driving down a New York City street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.

Police: Man angry about parking stabbed 2, mowed down others

In Manteo, North Carolina, population about 1,400, the vote for one town commission post was so close that it took two recounts, a drawing of straws and a coin toss to settle the election almost three weeks after voters went to the polls.

Colored pens and coin tosses used to settle tied elections

The founder and CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill has died in New York.

Golden Krust founder, CEO dies in New York at age 57

A former New York City public radio host has been accused of sexual harassment by an author and former colleagues.

ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.

New York's Metropolitan Opera says it's suspending its relationship with longtime conductor James Levine pending an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

No word on whereabouts of Egyptian presidential hopeful 24 hours after he flew home.

A hospital official says that the first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Europe.

First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas

Maryland caps years of delays, begins sales of medical marijuana under program considered one of the most liberal in the nation for prescribed cannabis.

Maryland, after delays, begins the sale of medical marijuana

President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital or whether to proceed immediately in moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Police say a Santa suit and hat valued together at $520 have been stolen from a Pennsylvania mall.

Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday in a report that the incident at the Clearview Mall in Butler County happened between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29.

The report says it's unknown who took the full Santa Claus suit and an extra hat from a back room at the mall.

Police list the victim as North Pole Photo. The mall's website says North Pole Photo provides pictures with Santa throughout the holiday season.