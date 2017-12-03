Santa suit and hat taken from mall - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Santa suit and hat taken from mall

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Police say a Santa suit and hat valued together at $520 have been stolen from a Pennsylvania mall.

Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday in a report that the incident at the Clearview Mall in Butler County happened between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29.

The report says it's unknown who took the full Santa Claus suit and an extra hat from a back room at the mall.

Police list the victim as North Pole Photo. The mall's website says North Pole Photo provides pictures with Santa throughout the holiday season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.