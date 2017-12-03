Opossum found "drunk" inside Florida liquor store

You probably have heard the phrase "drunk as a skunk, but what about "drunk as an opossum?"

Officials say this opossum was found inside a Florida liquor store by an employee on November 24th.

The opossum was found next to a broken and empty bottle of bourbon and appeared disoriented and was also excessively salivating.

The marsupial was brought to the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge where she was pumped full of fluids and cared for until she sobered up, which took a couple of days.

The opossum was released on Thursday.