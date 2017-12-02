UNI volleyball falls short at seventh ranked Minnesota - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI volleyball falls short at seventh ranked Minnesota

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
MINNEAPOLIS (KWWL) -

The UNI Panthers battled, but in the end seventh ranked Minnesota proved to be too much as UNI bowed out in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 3-1 loss.

After dropping the first set, UNI battled back with a 25-20 win to even the match at one apiece. Minnesota, however, finished with wins of 25-19 and 25-17 to advance to their fourth straight Sweet Sixteen.

Bri Weber led UNI with 16 kills, while Karlie Taylor added another 15 in the match. UNI finished the year 27-9.

