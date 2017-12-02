Wartburg falls to Wisconsin-Oshkosh 41-27 in national quarterfin - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Wartburg falls to Wisconsin-Oshkosh 41-27 in national quarterfinal

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (KWWL) -

Dylan Hecker found the end zone five times as UW-Oshkosh ended Wartburg's run in the elite eight with a 41-27 win.

The Knights kept it close in the first half as quarterback Matt Sacia ran for an early two-yard touchdown and threw another to Matt Mulford in the second quarter as fifteenth ranked Wartburg trailed the number three Titans 20-17 at the half.

Oshkosh took over after the Knights briefly tied the game on a Jordan Johnson field goal. Hecker ran for a pair of third quarter scores and another in the fourth to put the game away 41-20. Riley Brockway hauled in a Sacia touchdown pass in the final minutes, but it was too little, too late as the Knights bowed out 41-27.

The defeat was the first of the season for the Knights as they finished with 12 wins, tied for a school record.

