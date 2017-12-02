Update: 1 shot, 1 hurt in Cedar Rapids

Update: Cedar Rapids police say they're investigating a shooting tonight.

Police were called to 515 Ashton Place NE around 8:26 p.m.

Police say they were initially concerned about an active shooter in the area because of the phone calls into the command center, but they don't believe that was the case after investigating the situation further.

According to police, they believe this was a domestic disturbance, and a woman was shot.

Police say her gunshot wound is serious.

The man involved in the incident is recovering from a traumatic injury.

Police say they believe these two people know each other, and they don't believe there was an active shooter in the apartment complex.

Authorities say they don't believe the public is any danger.

Initially, several conflicting stories came into the police department, and Cedar Rapids police say they're working to

Cedar Rapids police say they're investigating a shooting incident.

A caller from the C Avenue and Boyson Road area says there's a heavy police presence right now.

According to Cedar Rapids Watch Command, they're working to learn more details at this time, and they can confirm a 911 call came in about the incident around 8:26 p.m.

